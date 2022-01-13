O-I Glass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after buying an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,590,000 after buying an additional 151,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after buying an additional 86,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,409,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OI. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

