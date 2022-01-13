O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $28.92 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $28,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after acquiring an additional 297,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

