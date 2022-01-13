O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $76.19 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,585 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 1.6% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $76,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Amundi bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $80.03 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

