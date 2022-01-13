O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 241.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 168,933 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

