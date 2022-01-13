Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.