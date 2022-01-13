Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OCGN. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 911,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,732. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

