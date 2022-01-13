Oddz Achieves Market Cap of $11.84 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and $526,561.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oddz has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00062082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00079688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.01 or 0.07650095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,727.21 or 0.99885462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00069463 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,204,997 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

