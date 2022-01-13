Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Get Offerpad alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPAD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Offerpad presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.79.

Shares of OPAD opened at 5.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 7.16. Offerpad has a 1 year low of 4.95 and a 1 year high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The firm had revenue of 540.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 500.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Offerpad will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,720,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.