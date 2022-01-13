Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Oil States International worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oil States International by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 424,740 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:OIS opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

