Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 217.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 177.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Shares of OLN opened at $54.69 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.