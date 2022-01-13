Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $20,195,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

