OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olo Inc. makes online-ordering technology for restaurants. Olo Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of OLO stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. OLO has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $684,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,658 shares of company stock valued at $19,250,712 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in OLO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,892,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,749,000 after buying an additional 568,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in OLO by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

