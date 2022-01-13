OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective upped by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ONEW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.13.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

ONEW opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $839.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.97. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CFO Jack P. Ezzell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $299,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $1,393,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.