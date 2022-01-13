Ontology Hits Market Cap of $558.45 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $558.45 million and $39.61 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00218019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00039763 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00037032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.42 or 0.00485583 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00081306 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

