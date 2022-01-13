Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.84. Opera shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 4,793 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $825.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 41.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Opera by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Opera by 1,551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,882 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Opera by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

