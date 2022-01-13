Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 6,250.0% in December

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 6,250.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ORZCF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 67,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

