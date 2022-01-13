OrganiGram’s (OGI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.43.

Shares of OGI opened at C$2.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 7.79. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$664.99 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

