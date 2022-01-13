Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Shares Down 0.3%

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 437,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 550,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 182,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.32% of Orion Office REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

