Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 6,662 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

