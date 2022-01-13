Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,844.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,454 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 460.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

