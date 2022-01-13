Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $110.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

