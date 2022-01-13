Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $231.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.66. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.