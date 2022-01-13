Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.75 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

