Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 889 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Deere & Company by 527.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.28.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $376.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.41. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

