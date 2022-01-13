Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Up 14.5%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO)’s stock price was up 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.45. Approximately 246,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 91,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.33. The firm has a market cap of C$455.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.48.

About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

