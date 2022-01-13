Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

