Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. FMR LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 24,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.