Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

OUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. 968,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

