Ovintiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 52,319 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,703% compared to the average daily volume of 2,901 call options.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 160,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 76,134 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 802,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 80,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,146. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.