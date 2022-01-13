Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU) Trading Up 0.1%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXACU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000.

