P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.36

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.36 and traded as high as $71.48. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $69.52, with a volume of 28,804 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $776.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.46.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 338,402 shares during the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

