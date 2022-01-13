PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 277.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.19% of PACCAR worth $599,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

