Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.