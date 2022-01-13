Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Price Target Lowered to 940.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.00.

PANDY stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $749.62 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

