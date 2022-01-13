Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) PT Raised to GBX 220 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 220 ($2.99) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 181.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Shares of PANR opened at GBX 78.16 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £608.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.03 ($1.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.12.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.