Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) PT Raised to GBX 220 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 220 ($2.99) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 181.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of PANR opened at GBX 78.16 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £608.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.03 ($1.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.12.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

