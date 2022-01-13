PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 13.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,910,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

