Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $203,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

