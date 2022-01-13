Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.50. 457,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,431,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Pasithea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

