Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Trading Down 3.9%

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.76 and last traded at $77.76. Approximately 626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 255,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.