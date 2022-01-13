Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $118.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $128.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52. Paychex has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 24.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

