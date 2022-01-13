PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $63,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $189.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.10 and its 200 day moving average is $247.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.