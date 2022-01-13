PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $187.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 52-week low of $177.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.69. The stock has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

