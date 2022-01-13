Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Paysafe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.08.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

