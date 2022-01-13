PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDFS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,925 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 353,005 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

