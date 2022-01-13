Peanut (NUX) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $181,551.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

