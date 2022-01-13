Peony (PNY) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $28.78 million and $150,464.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00037034 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 95,703,697 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

