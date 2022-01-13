Peraso (PRSO) & Its Peers Critical Survey

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) is one of 159 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Peraso to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peraso and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso Competitors 2219 8867 16467 671 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 18.41%. Given Peraso’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44% Peraso Competitors -12.98% 2.37% 2.43%

Volatility and Risk

Peraso has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso’s competitors have a beta of 4.10, indicating that their average stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peraso and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $6.80 million -$3.78 million -3.82 Peraso Competitors $3.41 billion $630.21 million -8.96

Peraso’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Peraso competitors beat Peraso on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

