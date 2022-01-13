Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,792,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447,317 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,280 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,996,000 after acquiring an additional 326,265 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.2% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,520,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 19.4%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

