PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 222,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 235,971 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 236,882 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 52,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $318.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $212.03 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

