Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.